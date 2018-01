A young man has been arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery in Donabate, Co Dublin.

A masked man armed with an iron bar burst into a supermarket at 8.45am this morning.

Investigating officers say Roxy from the Garda dog unit found valuable evidence during a search of the area.

A 22-year-old man arrested this morning is being held at Ballymun Garda Station.

