24/7 Cardiac Care protest march takes place in Waterford today

10 February 2018

A protest march is taking place in Waterford today for 24/7 cardiac care in the region.

It will take off from the Williamstown centre at 2:15pm.

Campaigners are urging as many people as possible to join them in a bid to raise awareness of its importance.

Matt Shanahan, PRO of Health Equality for the South East, says the march is to highlight the need for 24 hour cardiac care in the South East.

He says those who come out today are “marching for themselves”.

