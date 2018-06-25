240 jobs to be created in Circle K rebrand

25 June 2018

Irish forecourts are set for a shakeup over the coming year with the introduction of Circle K.

Over 90 full-time and 150 part-time jobs are to come on stream as the Canadian group rebrands Topaz outlets across the country – making it the leading fuel and convenience retailer in Ireland.

In 2016, Topaz was purchased by Canadian convenience store group ACT, one of the world’s largest convenience chains.

The move, in which €35 million is set to be spent in investment and job creation, is to include the construction of a state-of-the-art forecourt in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

In the next 18 to 24 months, over 420 service stations will be rebranded with all Topaz canopies changing to Circle K.

The Re.Store brand, synonymous with Topaz, will also be replaced along with an expanded convenience food range.

