It has been announced that 25 new jobs will be created in Cork and Limerick over the coming months.

Direct sales and marketing company NK Communications will take on new hires in the two counties as it expands its field sales team working on behalf of Energia.

Limerick TD and Minister of State for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan welcomed the announcement saying, “NK Communications are to be congratulated for creating these new positions in Limerick and Cork. The new hires will also play a valuable role by helping to drive competition in the home and business energy markets.”

Marisa Lally, Business Manager, NK Communications commented: These positions should be attractive to those experienced in both field and commercial sales and I am encouraging candidates of all experience levels to apply – those new to the field and those with significant experience.”

Those interested in applying for the positions should send a CV to recruitment@nkcommunications.ie.

