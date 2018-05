A 25-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the male victim was involved in a collision with a white Skoda Octavia on New Forge Road in Magheralin at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone with any information about the incident, to call 101.

