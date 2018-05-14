2,691 children on list for mental health appointment; 386 waiting over 12 months

14 May 2018

There has been a 10% surge in the number of children and young people waiting longer than 12 months for an appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

The latest figures from March 2018 show that 386 children are waiting longer than 12 months for a CAMHS appointment, up from 350 in figures received in February 2018.

The overall number of children waiting for an appointment now stands at 2,691, up from 2,579.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Mental Health James Browne TD obtained the new information.

“The situation with the CAMHS waiting list is now reaching crisis point,” Deputy Browne said.

“It’s alarming that there has been a 10% increase in the number of children waiting over 12 months for an appointment.

“It’s perfectly clear for all to see that the CAMHS service is simply not able to meet current demand.

“There will be well over 3,000 children stuck on waiting lists before the end of the year if the current trend continues.

“This is unacceptable and shows that the Government mental health strategy is floundering.”

Digital Desk

