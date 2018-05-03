Nearly 27,000 students have registered to vote for the first time in the run up to the upcoming referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has been running registration drives on campuses across the country to encourage young people to vote.

It says 8,000 of these new voters have signed up in the past three weeks and it hopes more will follow suit ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

Speaking about the voter registration drives, USI President Michael Kerrigan said: “We’re not surprised to see so many new students registering to vote, it’s clear students want to vote on this issue. We have already registered over 18,000 students in semester one, with Students’ Unions registering a further 8000 new voters in the last 3 weeks.

“With more voter registration drives to go, we expect this number to rise. We’re not finished yet.”

USI is the national representative body for the 374,000 students in third level education on the Island of Ireland.

Tuesday, May 8th is the closing date for Local Authorities to receive registration applications.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss