The planning board has confirmed there are 3 valid objections in relation to the North Quays.

An Bord Pleanála has issued a statement to Beat News in relation the Waterford based development.

The closing date for receipt of objections was last Wednesday.

The individual who submitted an invalid objection subsequently, and within time, submitted a corrected valid one.

It was been processed yesterday and validated.

The Board says its procedures mean that because it takes time for material to travel from its initial point of receipt to the team responsible for the area the team does not, as a general rule, confirm the position categorically the day after the last day for receipt.

That means, overall, there are now three valid objections.

