The government has revealed where ministers are being sent for St Patrick’s Day.

More than 30 ministers will be sent to countries across the globe for the festivities.

As is tradition, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will head to the US to meet Donald Trump in the White House.

That trip cost the taxpayer more than €35,000 last year.

For the second year in a row, Shane Ross will be left to mind the country as he stays in Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney heads to China and Hong Kong, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will visit Argentina and it’s to Australia for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Here’s where Government Ministers are heading for St. Patrick’s Day. Eoghan Murphy heading to Korea, not John Halligan who gets the UK pic.twitter.com/UNTS2G0CTW — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 16, 2018

Five ministers and the Attorney General will visit the USA as well as the Taoiseach.

As part of the government’s Global Footprint initiative, Ministers will also visit Vietnam, Brazil, Oman, Lebanon, Kenya and Singapore, among others.

A visit to Korea will be made, but it’s South Korea and Eoghan Murphy who’ll be sent there, with John Halligan instead making a trip to the UK.

