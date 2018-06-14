30 more women have commenced legal action over CervicalCheck scandal; Alan Kelly hits out at HSE for 'arse-covering'

It has emerged since Vicky Phelan took her case, another 30 women have commenced legal action because of the Cervical Check scandal.

The HSE also admitted a further review is likely to show that even more women were not told about the audit of their cancer smear tests.

Management also said the health service is doing everything to help the inquiry into what happened.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said the situation has highlighted the dysfunction in the HSE.

He said:

“Now, if there was ever a row of events that symbolises my view of arse-covering in the HSE, it’s this.”

“Multiple arse-covering which now many people in the HSE feel they have to push everything up the line instead of taking responsibility themselves incase their own managers ever land them in it.”

Alan Kelly.

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee says we need “clean hands” in the management of the Cervical Check programme.

Sean Fleming says he hopes the Chief Executive of the HSE takes charge and appoints a new team to deal with the crisis.

Sean Fleming.

He said: “The people who were involved in the management of the CervicalCheck programme are part of the problem and they are certainly not part of the solution.

“They may have historical information but going forward we need people coming to the table with clean hands who haven’t invested interest in trying to put right what has happened in the past.”

– Digital Desk

