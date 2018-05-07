Around 300 young Irish people will have the chance to travel in Europe for free.

An EU initiative will allow participants to experience parts of Europe by rail for up to 30 days between July and September this year.

MEP Sean Kelly is encouraging young people to avail of the opportunity.

“It’s going to be open from the 1-26 of June. If you’re turning 18 before the first of July, think about travelling across Europe on a free rail pass.”

The European Commission will be selecting 15,000 people from across the EU to take part in the initiative.

Entrants to the competition must be 18-years-old at the time of the application and be an EU national.

According to the EU website, “you can travel up to maximum 30 days and visit up to 4 different country destinations.”

Anyone interested can apply in June over a two-week period with full details to be revealed on the European Youth Facebook page and Twitter account later this month.

Final selection will be carried out via the European Youth Portal, where applicants will be asked to complete an online application form and enter the competition.

Those selected for the free travel pass must complete their travel between July and end of September 2018.

The European Commisipns notes that “accommodation, subsistence or other expenses related to the trip shall be covered by the participants.”

More information on the rules and guidelines of the initiative will be published in May 2018 on the section “travelling” of the European Youth Portal.

