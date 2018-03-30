Three thousand six hundred people killed during the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland have been remembered at a ceremony in Dublin this afternoon.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Signing the Good Friday Agreement.

Former First Minister and deputy SDLP leader Seamus Mallon was one of the architects of the peace process.

He says the collapse of Stormont has not helped progress in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The very fact that the two parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin who have the ultimate responsibility now in relation to the Good Friday Agreement have chosen to diminish the political process.

“But the key element remains and that key element is peace and the treasure of peace for people on this island should never ever be forgotten.”

