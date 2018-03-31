59 people killed or seriously injured in Easter road crashes since 2012

31 March 2018

Figures show that 59 people have been killed or seriously injured in Easter bank holiday road crashes since 2012.

This is according to the Road Safety Authority and the gardai who are issuing their road safety message this weekend.

The focus of this year’s education and enforcement campaign is on drink and drug driving.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy says drug tests can be easily carried out.

“We have some new equipment that lets us test for drugs more easily than we could heretofore, and that is showing up,” he said.

“People are driving their cars while under the influence of drink and drugs and in many instances it’s [both].”

Don’t make the wrong choice this Easter bank holiday weekend. Never ever drink or drug drive. #ForCiarán pic.twitter.com/qVkBP1fd6Z — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 30, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss