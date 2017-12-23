Misha the aardvark dies, four meerkats missing after London Zoo blaze

23 December 2017

Update 12.59pm: One aardvark has died and four meerkats are missing after a fire at ZSL London Zoo.

A spokesman for the zoo confirmed the death of Misha, and said that it was currently not possible to say what had happened to the animals unaccounted for.

The fire broke out at approximately 6am on Saturday in the Animal Adventure section of the zoo, and spread to an adjacent shop.

Duty staff who live on site were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety.

Seventy-two firefighters attended the incident and the fire was brought under control by 9.16am.

ZSL London Zoo can confirm that at approximately 6am on Saturday 23 December a fire broke out in the Animal Adventure section of the Zoo, and spread to an adjacent shop. We’d like to reassure you that the fire is now under control. Find out more here: https://t.co/VU8N48bJSv — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) December 23, 2017

Update 11.52am: Animal missing after blaze at London Zoo

A number of staff were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after a fire broke out at ZSL London Zoo.

One aardvark remains unaccounted for after the blaze which lit up the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure.

Smoke rises from the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure at London Zoo following a fire earlier Saturday.

Ten fire engines, and around 70 firefighters and officers are tackling the fire.

Duty staff who live on site were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety, a spokeswoman for the zoo said.

Photographs posted on social media showed orange flames rising from the building, before they were doused causing billowing smoke to be scene from beyond the site.

London Fire Brigade Station Manager Clive Robinson who is attending the incident said: “The fire mainly affected the cafe and shop. Part of nearby animal petting area was also affected although at this stage we don’t know if any animals were involved.

“Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures. Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire.”

A spokeswoman for the zoo added: “We are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control.

“The zoo will remain closed until further notice, and we will work closely with fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.”

London Fire Brigade handout photo of firefighters damping down after they tackled a blaze at the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure in London Zoo.

Earlier: 70 firefighters tackling blaze at London Zoo

70 firefighters are attending a blaze at ZSL London Zoo.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 6.08am to the Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure.

A photograph posted on Twitter by LFB shows smoke billowing from the building as firefighters work at the scene.

The fire at @zsllondonzoo is now under control but crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire which has affected a cafe and a shop https://t.co/VqBLKK6gMj #londonzoo pic.twitter.com/DH3wjg3xCO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 23, 2017

A spokeswoman for LFB said: “Approximately half of an adventure cafe and shop, which also contains an animal petting area, is currently alight.

“It is not believed any animals are involved at this stage.”

She added that the cause of the fire is not currently known.

Firefighters entering London Zoo where they attended a blaze at Adventure cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure.

ZSL London Zoo tweeted that it will be closed today until further notice.

ZSL London Zoo is currently dealing with an incident on site after a fire broke out. We’d like to reassure you that the fire is now under control. The Zoo will be closed today until further notice. We will update as quickly as the situation allows. — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) December 23, 2017

