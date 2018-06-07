80,000 cigarettes and five puppies sized by Revenue

07 June 2018

Five puppies and more than €50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco have been seized by Revenue Officers in two separate searches.

Yesterday afternoon, officers found 80,000 unstamped cigarettes and four and a half kilos of Lucky Strike tobacco in Dundalk.

They also seized a vehicle as part of the operation.

Four Jack Russells and a West Highland Yorkie were found at Dublin Port yesterday evening in vehicles boarding a ferry to the UK.

They are currently being cared for by the DSPCA.

IMAGE – Puppies found at Dublin Port.

– Digital Desk

