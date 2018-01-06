89-year-old man missing from Wexford

06 January 2018

Gardaí are appealing to the public to help trace an 89-year-old man who has gone missing in Wexford.

William Busher was last seen two days ago in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members yesterday.

He is described as being around 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

He drives a 141-WX registered brown Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

