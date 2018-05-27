8thRef dominates international front pages after Ireland's historic vote

The historic result of Ireland’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment grabbed headlines yesterday, and the story dominates the front pages of many international newspapers today.

The overwhelming vote to legalise abortion was seen as a watershed moment here, and has not gone unnoticed by the global media.

Here is how the Sunday papers at home reported the result:

Read all about the historic results of #Referendum2018 in this Sunday’s papers #journalismmatters pic.twitter.com/N0oBqm5pV8 — NewsBrands Ireland (@newsbrandsirl) May 27, 2018

The story was unsurprisingly a fixture on many UK front pages given their extensive coverage of the results yesterday.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Gove plans new wave of national parks #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kylOxunaY8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2018

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Leaked emails reveal Save the Children knew of harassment complaint #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ARRv5fOjfl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2018

SUNDAY HERALD: New report would have won indyref say experts #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Whmm8xwNW3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2018

Further afield, media outlets in the US and Canada also carried the news on their front pages.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss