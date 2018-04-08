Maureen Armstrong, 93, is today encouraging other women to join her when she leads out team Irish Cancer Society in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon on June 3.

This will be the Thurles native’s 24th year participating in the Mini Marathon in a bid to raise crucial funds for people affected by cancer. Maureen is believed to be the oldest participant in the event.

Her proud daughter Martina Heffernan said: “Over the years mam has known a lot of people who have been affected by cancer so she wanted to do something to help.

“She knows about the care and support the Irish Cancer Society provide to help people facing cancer, and how reliant they are on donations to meet the growing demand for their services.”

The mother and daughter set up a local walking group, Thurles Walkers, and are encouraging people to get out and train with them for the Mini Marathon.

Martina added: “Mam is very active, she walks every day and encourages people to keep fit.

“Together we will take on the Mini Marathon for the Irish Cancer Society and urge other women to sign up to and raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

“Together we can make sure no one has to face cancer alone.”

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising said: “We are inspired by Maureen’s commitment to support cancer patients by participating in the Women’s Mini Marathon for 24 years, and while in her 94th year!

“Maureen is one of thousands of inspirational women taking on the Mini Marathon this year to raise funds for people in need.

“The Society is reliant on donations to fund lifesaving cancer research and free supports for patients and their families. 40,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Ireland this year, so we are experiencing huge demand for our services.

“Take on the Women’s Mini Marathon in June and make every step count by raising crucial funds to support patients and their families.”

Donations fund lifesaving cancer research and vital services such as Night Nursing for terminally ill patients and the Freephone Cancer Nurseline, 1800 200 700, for anyone concerned about cancer.

To get involved secure your race entry here and then register with the Irish Cancer Society for your t-shirt and fundraising pack here.

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss