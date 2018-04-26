A major jobs boost is on the way for Tipperary.

That comes as the site of the former Lisheen Mines near Thurles is set for a 30 million euro investment.

The project by Glanbia, will see a bio-refinery developed on the site.

Full details will be revealed at an event in Dublin this afternoon.

Local Councillor John Hogan said about the project it “borders both Laois and Kilkenny and will improve the employment in these areas.

“It’s about changing the impact we have on the environment, it is a new area that there’s huge development in and it’s hugely ripe in the area.”

