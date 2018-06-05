One man dead and Pete Taylor one of two hospitalised following triple shooting at Bray Boxing Club

30-year-old man dead following triple shooting in Bray Boxing Club

Pete Taylor – father of Olympic Champion Katie Taylor – one of two men hospitalised with injuries

Lone gunman entered the club and opened fire before 7am

Gardaí searching for silver Volkswagon Caddy with Northern Ireland reg plates

“Another dark day for Bray” – Local TD John Brady

Update 10.20am: A 30-year-old man has been killed in a shooting at Bray boxing club in Wicklow.

Two other men – aged 35 and 57 – have also been injured and have been taken to hospital.

One of those shot is Pete Taylor – father of Ireland’s world and Olympic champion boxer Katie Taylor – who set up the club.

Gardaí are now searching for a gunman in a silver Volkswagon Caddy with Northern Ireland reg plates.

Pete Taylor has been taking to hospital with injuries following his morning’s shooting at Bray Boxing Club.

Update 9.45am: A man in his 30s has died after being shot in Bray, Co. Wicklow this morning.

It is understood at least one gunman entered Bray Boxing club – which was set up by Katie Taylor’s Dad Pete – just before 7am and opened fire.

The man’s body remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and a technical examination of the area is now being carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: RollingNews.ie.

Two other men, aged 35 and 57, who were injured in the incident have been taken to hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a silver Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Irish registration plates.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady says the community is in shock.

He said: “Waking up to the news this morning that three local guys were shot.

[quote]By all accounts, a totally indiscriminate shooting. From what we are hearing a single gun man walked into the Bray Boxing Club and just opened fire, shooting (what we are hearing), one of the guys in the head, one in the chest and one in the leg.[/quote]

“Just absolutely devastating news.”

He tweeted: “Absolutely shocking news coming from Bray Boxing club this morning. Another dark day for Bray.”

Absolutely shocking news coming from Bray Boxing club this morning. Another dark day for Bray. — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) June 5, 2018

Health minister Simon Harris, who represents the constituency of Wicklow, also tweeted saying: “Shocking news in Bray this morning. I have no doubt that the Gardai are doing all they can to apprehend those responsible.”

Shocking news in Bray this morning.I have no doubt that the Gardai are doing all they can to apprehend those responsible — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 5, 2018

It is still unconfirmed if the shooting has a link to the Kinahan Hutch feud.

Anyone with information can contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Earlier: Three men seriously injured following morning shooting at Bray Boxing Club

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in Wicklow.

They say three men have been seriously injured.

It happened just before 7am this morning.

Gardaí say the suspect left the scene in a white or silver van, possibly Ford make and bearing British number plates.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss