Flooding has been reported in a number of locations around the South East with a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning in place until midnight for Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlo. Laois, Kildare and Wicklow are also affected.

Motorists are urged to reduce their speed, keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be mindful of cyclists and pedestrians.

There are reports of flooding in the following locations:

Tipperary

The N24 at Kilsheelan

Tipperary Town and a number of approaches to the area

Routes around Fethard

Kilkenny

The Johnstown to Kilkenny Road (R693) at Freshford

The Knocktopher to Thomastown Rd (R699) near Moanroe Cross

Brownsbarn Bridge on the Thomastown to Inistioge Rd (R700)

Bleach Rd to the North of Kilkenny City

Callan to Goatsbridge Rd (R699) about 1km east of Callan

Carlow

An incident on the N80 between the M9 and Ballon

Wexford

Edermine Bridge South of Enniscorthy

Share it:













Don't Miss