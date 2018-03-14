Flooding has been reported in a number of locations around the South East with a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning in place until midnight for Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlo. Laois, Kildare and Wicklow are also affected.
Motorists are urged to reduce their speed, keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be mindful of cyclists and pedestrians.
There are reports of flooding in the following locations:
Tipperary
The N24 at Kilsheelan
Tipperary Town and a number of approaches to the area
Routes around Fethard
Kilkenny
The Johnstown to Kilkenny Road (R693) at Freshford
The Knocktopher to Thomastown Rd (R699) near Moanroe Cross
Brownsbarn Bridge on the Thomastown to Inistioge Rd (R700)
Bleach Rd to the North of Kilkenny City
Callan to Goatsbridge Rd (R699) about 1km east of Callan
Carlow
An incident on the N80 between the M9 and Ballon
Wexford
Edermine Bridge South of Enniscorthy