The South East could be about to face its coldest Easter in decades.

Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) over the Arctic Circle is predicted to bring an unusual cold spell to the South East a week from today.

Temperatures could plummet as a ridge of high pressure dubbed the ‘Beast from the North East’ makes landfall from the Irish Sea.

While there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty as to whether this cold spell will match the blizzard conditions of early March, long-range forecasts predict the presence of an easterly wind from Holy Thursday, resulting in a significant temperature drop.

We’ll have more details as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, bookies have slashed the odds for a White Easter from 4/1 to 5/4 – eek!

