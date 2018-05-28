A woman, 60s, has been killed in a crash in Kilkenny

A woman in her 60s has been killed in a crash in Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Birchwood, Kilmoganny, yesterday morning after the jeep she was driving went into a ditch.

The jeep was only discovered at around 8.30pm. last night, several hours after the crash.

The body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and gardai are appealing for witnesses.

