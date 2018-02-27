Widespread snowfall has been reported across the South East tonight.

AA Roadwatch is reporting difficult driving conditions and reminding motorists that stopping distances are ten times longer when driving on snow and ice. The message is slow down.

In Carlow, icy and slippery conditions have been reported on the N80 between Carlow town and Portlaoise, in particular through The Windy Gap south of Stradbally.

In Waterford, there are snowy conditions reported on the N25, particularly between Dungarvan and Youghal. Drive with care.

In Wexford, recent snowfall has been reported around New Ross and drivers are urged to slow down.

Snow is affecting many parts of the East, the Midlands, South-East and East Cork tonight. Slow down and take extra on all routes.

Three weather warnings and a Weather Advisory have been issued by Met Éireann, with further warnings likely:

A Status Orange Snow-ice Warning is valid for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath until 11am tomorrow (28th).

A Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning for Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford will be valid from 6pm today (27th) until 11am tomorrow (28th).

A Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning is in place for the country from 6pm today (27th) until 11am tomorrow (28th).

A Status Yellow Weather Advisory for exceptionally cold weather is in place for Ireland until 6pm on Saturday (3rd).

