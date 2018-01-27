“Act of God” that Waterford family were not killed in petrol bomb attack last night

27 January 2018

A Waterford councillor says it is only by “an act of God” that a local family were not killed in a petrol bomb attack at their home last night.

There was one man in the house during the attack at around 3:20am this morning.

Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne says the family were aware they may be in danger – following a series of incidents in recent days.

He said: “The stairs are completely burned out, from the front of the house to the very back of the house not one stick hasn’t been burned.

“I’ve no doubt that had the family have been there – four children, one with special needs and a nine-month-old – they wouldn’t have got out in time and we would have been talking about murder today.”

– Digital Desk

