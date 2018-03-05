The acting Garda Commissioner has met with representatives from US Homeland Security today in connection with the investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Acting deputy executive associate director Alysa D. Erichs met with the acting Garda Commissioner, Dónall Ó Cualáin at Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí say the American investigation unit has provided invaluable assistance during its international inquiry.

Gardaí say US Homeland Security Investigations has provided “invaluable assistance” to An Garda Síochána during the investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe #IEstaff — Cormac O’Keeffe (@CormacJOKeeffe) March 5, 2018

Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead outside the Lordship Credit Union in Co. Louth during a robbery five years ago.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone who has, or believes they may have, information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Acting Garda Commissioner, Dónall Ó Cualáin and Ms Alysa D. Erichs, Acting Deputy Executive Associate Director, US Homeland Security Investigations. Photo: Garda Press Office

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss