Adults looking to get back into education are being reminded that the deadline for a reduced CAO application fee is this evening.

Applicants can log into their account to add, remove or change the order of their courses as many times as they like for no extra charge until January 31.

Dr Derek O Byrne from Waterford Institute of Technology had advice for anyone interested in getting back to education.

“It’s a difficult process, there are a lot chouices available to people,” he said.

“What’s really important though is that they pick programmes that very much suit their skillsets and their interests.

“if people pick a programme that they’re interested in, and that they enjoy, they’re much more likely to do well in that programme.

“Doing research, understanding what the content of a programme is, going to the likes of open days – that’s where you really build an understanding of the programme you’re about to study.”

