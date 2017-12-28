Update 4.55pm: An Aer Lingus flight has landed safely at Shannon Airport after declaring an emergency.

The jet stopped on the runway so fire crews could carry out a visual inspection of the engine.

Once it was confirmed there was no fire, the jet continued to the terminal.

Flight EI-145 had just departed Dublin en route to Los Angeles when the crew reported the problem.

Earlier: Emergency crews on standby at Shannon as Aer Lingus flight declares emergency

An Aer Lingus flight has declared an emergency and is expected to divert to Shannon Airport shortly after the crew reported a problem with an engine, writes Patrick Flynn.

Flight EI-145 had just departed Dublin en route to Los Angeles when the crew reported the problem.

There are 252 passengers and a crew of 16 on board.

The crew of the Airbus A330-200 jet continued towards Shannon reporting an issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines.

The crew is understood to have shut down the engine and the aircraft is currently circling over the Shannon Estuary while they burn off fuel. This is to ensure the aircraft touches down within safe landing weight limits.

The airport’s own fire and rescue service is standing by for the aircraft while units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon Town have also been sent to the airport along with ambulances from Ennis and Limerick.

Additional units of the fire brigade from Ennis have been sent to a designated holding point at Dromoland in case they might be required.

The flight is expected to commence an approach to Shannon in the next few minutes.

Don't Miss