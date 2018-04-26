Aer Lingus is looking for aspiring pilots to join its training programme.

The airline says it’s making a concerted effort to attract more female applicants.

The successful candidates will take part in 14 months of training and start their aviation career as a First Officer in 2020.

Speaking at the announcement, Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer said: “This is a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots.

“At Aer Lingus, we are extremely proud of our rich heritage in training programmes specifically geared towards first-time pilots and we are one of very few airlines globally who provide this degree of support.

“It’s an exciting time to join Aer Lingus as we remain committed to growing the network which creates attractive opportunities for our pilots.”

Essential criteria for application

18 years of age on or before 1st January 2018

Fluent in written and spoken English

Eligible to live and work permanently in the EU

Up-to-date unrestricted worldwide passport

Able to pass an airport security vetting procedure, including a five-year background check

Two verifiable references

Able to obtain an EASA / IAA issued Class 1 Medical, including successfully passing a colour blindness test -Please refer to www.iaa.ie prior to application to ensure you can meet all medical requirements in line with eyesight/colour blindness limitations

If applicants are not Irish citizens, they will require a current police disclosure certificate from their home country if successful

If applicants have resided outside the Republic of Ireland for six months or more, they will also require a current police disclosure certificate from that country/countries

Key competencies and skills:

Excellent interpersonal skills

Flexibility and willingness to work at various hours throughout the day or night

Strong communicator who acts with integrity

Well-developed decision making skills

Technical awareness

Strong team player with ability to build and maintain positive working relationships and demonstrate leadership qualities

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Minimum educational criteria:

Leaving Certificate pass grade (6 subjects) or equivalent

O3 grades in English and Mathematics at ordinary level or H6 at higher level in the Leaving Certificate

Minimum of 2 higher level subjects with a minimum of H5 grades in the Leaving Certificate (equivalent grades detailed on https://careers.aerlingus.com)

Where the minimum Leaving Certificate or equivalent grades have not been met, you must have one of the following qualifications: A minimum of a Level 7 third level (ordinary degree) in any discipline; Completed an aviation-related apprenticeship

The closing date for applications is 5pm, Sunday 13 May 2018.

More details are available on careers.aerlingus.com

