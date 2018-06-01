Aer Lingus is warning passengers to plan ahead as it prepares to carry a record number of passengers this June bank holiday weekend.

Over 212,000 people are set to board Aer Lingus planes across the next four days.

The airliner is recommending that passengers plan ahead by checking in the evening before travel, using their Smart Check-In system, and opting for the express bag drop service.

Aer Lingus has also advised that customers consider their pre-boarding facility.

As for families, buggies can be dropped off at the gate prior to departure and delivered to the gate on arrival, where the operation allows.

The Irish flag carrier will offer its largest-ever summer schedule this year, operating more than 100 routes between Ireland and the UK, Europe as well as 15 direct routes to North America.

Share it:













Don't Miss