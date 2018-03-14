Aer Lingus has announced plans to redesign the airline’s uniform, which will be led by renowned Irish designer Louise Kennedy.

The newly designed uniform will be revealed in spring 2019 and will be worn by all frontline ground agents and cabin crew.

The famous ‘teal green’ uniform that is currently in effect was also designed by Louise Kennedy and makes history in that it has been the longest-running Aer Lingus uniform – first taking to the ‘runway’ in 1998.

Designed by Sybil Connolly of Pimms in 1945, Aer Lingus’ first-ever uniform was a military-style rich brown suit which then became green a few years later in 1948.

From this time green, together in its many variations, has remained a primary colour in the Aer Lingus uniform, making it instantly recognisable not just in Ireland but across the globe.

A total of ten Aer Lingus uniform designs have been created from a host of leading Irish fashion names including Irene Gilbert, Neillí Mulcahy, Digby Morton, Ib Jorgensen, Paul Costello and Louise Kennedy.

Speaking at the announcement, renowned Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy said: “20 years after we first designed the current and longest-standing uniform, I am thrilled to continue the design story of the celebrated Aer Lingus uniform. To be able to now design a brand new uniform for the airline is an opportunity we very much appreciate and relish. In fact, it is an absolute honour”.

The key objective of the redesign is to create a contemporary uniform that will retain its modern look over time and will best meet the needs of today’s airline staff.

The scope of the project covers a complete redesign of all uniform pieces for frontline ground agents and cabin crew. It also will include selecting fabrics for each garment and working with the manufacturing partners to develop the final design and materials.

