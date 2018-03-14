Amid the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations preparations, the Minister Agriculture, Michael Creed has been asked record an Irish poem for broadcast on the London Underground over the weekend.

Poetry Help Wanted!! I need to select an Irish poem to record for broadcast on the #LondonUnderground during the #StPatricksDay Celebrations! Suggestions needed! pic.twitter.com/bZRWWgknIV — Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) March 10, 2018

His outcry received a significant response, including suggestions from TV doctor Pixie McKenna, novelist Patricia Scanlan and Ireland’s Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall.

Actually maybe it’s “The Lake Isle of Innisfree” by Yeats or “Tá Tir Na Nóg ar Cúl an Tí” brings back great memories maybe not such great spelling! ##StPatricksDay2018 — Dr Pixie Mckenna (@DrPixie) March 13, 2018

No second troy is my favourite Yeats poem pic.twitter.com/XWOQ7iHjnv — SéanaNiLabhraí (@Seanamariap) March 11, 2018

Child of Our Time by Eavan Boland, sadly ever-relevant. pic.twitter.com/0sSyMOdcgr — Naomi O’Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 12, 2018

Keep it Múscraí: Something by Terence MacSwiney. His father’s family was from Crookstown; he spent 3 month after June 1917 release in Ballnigeary with new wife Muriel; and his December 1918 general election agent/director elections were JJ Creed, Macroom & John T Murphy, Lissarda — Niall Murray (@niallmurray1) March 11, 2018

Think a piece by Patrick Kavanagh would be appropriate. Memory of My Father? — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) March 10, 2018

May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

May the rain fall softly on your fields.

And may you be in heaven half an hour before the divil knows you’re dead

(by whom I know not) — Kieran Connolly (@Kc_dublin) March 11, 2018

Creed will be making his decision later this evening.

Deciding this evening Declan! https://t.co/uR5RhLlH1V — Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) March 14, 2018

