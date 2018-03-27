Middle-ranking gardaí have passed a motion calling on the Garda Commissioner to provide a professional counselling service for gardaí involved in traumatic incidents.

The motion was passed this morning on the second day of the AGSI conference taking place in Tullow, which focused on welfare for its first session.

Tony McHugh from Galway, who spoke in favour of the motion, said the job requires counselling from professionals for gardaí.

“While admittidely, the welfare services in An Garda Síochána have improved in the last 30 years, we reccommend it gets better for our members,” he said.

“The day of going to the pub for a few pints after a shift where a traumatic incident has occurred, trying to self-medicate and offer each other consolation, is just not good enough anymore.”

– Digital Desk

