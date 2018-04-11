Air ambulance requested to attend two-car collision

11 April 2018

By David Raleigh

The Irish Air Corps air ambulance has been requested to attend the scene of a serious two-car collision in Co Limerick this evening, gardaí said.

The two-car collision occurred shortly before 5pm, a few kilometres outside Dromcollogher, along the Newcastle West to Feoghanagh road.

Gardaí said a man and a woman who were the drivers of both vehicles, were injured, however their injuries, while believed to be serious, are not thought to be life-threatening.

There are no reports of any other persons involved in the collision.

Gardaí said the road has been closed and diversions have been put in place.

Two HSE ambulances and two units of the Newcastle West Fire Service are attending the scene.

