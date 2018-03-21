Air France have announced that it will extend its Cork to Paris service for the winter 2018/19 season.

The Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle service is a new route and will commence operation from May 26.

It was originally scheduled to run through the summer season ending on October 27 but due to positive forward bookings, the route has been extended to a yearly service.

“Cork Airport welcomes this announcement which signals outstanding confidence in the metropolitan city region served by Cork Airport to sustain and grow new routes and services,” Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said.

“We are delighted that Air France shares this confidence in the economy across the south of Ireland and in the growing number of French tourists that desire to visit this part of Ireland in 2018 and beyond.

“Cork Airport continually strives for consistent route growth and development and this decision by Air France is fully aligned with our growth strategy.”

The route from Cork to Paris also offers onward connections to up to 180 destinations worldwide.

Digital Desk

