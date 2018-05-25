Al Porter has issued a statement this evening in the midst of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct at St. Patrick’s Hospital.

In November last year, the hospital confirmed it had received an official complaint in relation to inappropriate behaviour by Mr Porter.

The comedian had been engaging in an awareness-raising event at the Dublin Hospital for mental health services.

The former radio presenter has issued a statement on his official Facebook page this evening stating he had been “forced to comment due to selective leaking to media.”

The statement said:

”Hi all. Below is a statement. The timing, in the midst of a hugely significant referendum is awful, but I’ve been forced to comment due to selective leaking to media of a report about my charity radio visit to St Patrick’s Hospital in 2015.

”I have always denied any impropriety at St Patrick’s Hospital during my charity radio visit. An Independent investigation is ongoing with its report being finalised this week.

”I am very pleased with the outcome.

“On our visit there, three years ago, I was exclusively in busy public areas, in full view of staff and visitors, and always in the company of my co-host Colm Hayes, who corroborated my account of the day.”

”I accept the report conclusion:

”That physical contact (a hand on the back and chest) during a conversation made the complainant uncomfortable and later that day physical contact (a hand on his shoulder and a kiss on the cheek), my standard photo pose, for a photo he requested, made the complainant uncomfortable again. I regret that.

“I hope that the complainant has found some closure through this investigation process.

”For me, I continue to focus on my own mental health and my family”.

Porter resigned from Today FM following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him on social media and in several newspapers.

The TV host also stood aside from his role in last year’s Olympia Panto.

In a statement released by the comedian at the time, he said he “at no time intended to upset anyone” with his conduct.

– Digital Desk

