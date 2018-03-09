Aldi Ireland announced today that 100% of its own-label packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.

The pledge comes as Aldi’s Irish and UK operations plan to reduce its packaging and plastics, with the retailer committing to a 50% reduction in all product packaging by 2025. Relative to 2015 levels, this would mean that half of all Aldi product packaging would be made from recycled material in seven year’s time.

Giles Hurley, Group Managing Director of Aldi Ireland, called on others to follow their lead.

“We cannot do this alone, and call on others to collaborate with us and drive change industry-wide,” he said.

“That includes reducing waste, particularly around unnecessary packaging and plastics that damage the environment we live in.”

Aldi has set up its own task force to drive the project, and plans to help children learn about recycling and waste.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss