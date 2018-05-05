Alex Ferguson seriously ill in hospital

05 May 2018

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital this evening, having undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage earlier today.

The club released a statement confirming that he was in hospital and that his procedure went “very well”.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage,” the statement read. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

“His family request privacy in this matter.”

From Man Utd: “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter. Ends — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 5, 2018

It is reported that an ambulance was called at around 9am this morning to bring the 76 year-old to hospital.

The Manchester United legend attended the Manchester United versus Arsenal game at Old Trafford last weekend making a presentation to Arsene Wenger.

United midfielder Michael Carrick said on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss.”

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Ferguson’s son Darren, manager of League One side Doncaster, did not attend his side’s final home game of the season against Wigan due to his father’s illness.

Share it:













Don't Miss