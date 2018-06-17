Orla chatted to Stephe Happe and David Feehan both from Kilkenny and part of a team of four kayaking from Wexford to Wales on July 8- all in aid of the suicide prevention charity ‘3T’s’ Turn The Tide of Suicide.

More details and to follow their progress can be found here

The National Dawn Walk for Cancer takes place in Co. Carlow next Saturday. More details and to register here

Ann from the Book Centre was in with some great suggestions for summer reads- here are the books she recommended.

The controversial play Blackbird comes to the Theatre Royal in Waterford from June 28- Orla spoke to the two actors involved, Maria Guiver and Anthony Brophy and you can get more info on tickets here.

