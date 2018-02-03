Almost 50 Enterprise Ireland staff earn over €100k

03 February 2018

By Gordon Deegan

The number of Enterprise Ireland employees earning more than €100,000 doubled last year to 49, after ratification of the Lansdowne Road public pay agreement.

The figures were provided by Enterprise Ireland in response to a Freedom of Information request.

They show that 33 permanent employees now earn €100,000 to €150,000. That represents a major jump on the numbers in that bracket in 2016.

Two employees, including chief executive Julie Sinnamon, earn €150,000 to €200,000, the figures show.

“In 2017 the salaries of 18 existing staff increased and exceeded €100,000 as a result of approved pay restoration in line with the Public Services Stability Agreement 2013-2018 — the Lansdowne Road Agreement,” said Enterprise Ireland.

The Lansdowne Road Agreement pay restoration will mean an increase in workers in state agencies earning over €100,000.

Enterprise Ireland said the number of overseas staff being paid more than €100,000 increased from 10 to 14 last year.

Last year, Enterprise Ireland client companies created 19,332 jobs with 65% of employment located outside Dublin. Net new jobs totalled 10,309, bringing to 209,338 the number of employees in companies supported by the agency.

The figures also showed that Enterprise Ireland spent almost €23m, in 2016, on operating its global network of 32 offices. The running of its London office was the costliest, with capital and operating costs amounting to €2.7m.

Share it:













Don't Miss