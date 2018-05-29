Ana Kriegel's family asks mourners to wear 'sparkle and colour' at her funeral

The family of Anastasia Kriegel have asked mourners to wear “sparkle and colour” at her funeral on Thursday.

The body of the 14-year-old was discovered in a derelict farm building in Dublin.

She was reported missing just hours after she was last seen at St Catherine’s Park close to her home on Monday, May 14.

Three days later her body was found on the Clonee road in Lucan, a post-mortem revealed she was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the schoolgirl’s murder and is due in court on Friday.

Her family today released details of Ana’s funeral which is to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin on Thursday at 2.30pm.

A notice on RIP.ie says: “Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this.

“Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium.”

