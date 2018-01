Two Irish ticketholders win €500k each in Euromillions Plus draw

26 January 2018

Two Irish players have won half a million euro each in tonight’s Euromillions Plus draw.

The winning tickets were sold in Dublin and the South.

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 20, 23 and 46.

There was no winner of the main Euromillions jackpot, worth just over €91m.

