Another weather warning as Met Eireann issues national alert for tonight

08 March 2018

There’s no sign of the end of the cold weather as Met Eireann has issued a national weather warning for tonight.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for the entire country for low temperature.

The forecaster warns that temperatures are expected to fall to between zero and -3 degrees generally, but may fall locally to -4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost.

The weather warning is valid from midnight until 8am tomorrow morning.

Weather warnings have been issued for low-temperature.

The Map shows counties affected by these warnings. See https://t.co/sLGHpXxrhm for details. pic.twitter.com/9cr5RwoImM — Met Éireann Warnings (@MetEire_Warning) March 8, 2018

