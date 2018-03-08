Another weather warning as Met Eireann issues national alert for tonight

08 March 2018

There’s no sign of the end of the cold weather as Met Eireann has issued a national weather warning for tonight.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for the entire country for low temperature.

The forecaster warns that temperatures are expected to fall to between zero and -3 degrees generally, but may fall locally to -4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost.

The weather warning is valid from midnight until 8am tomorrow morning.

Share it:
Don't Miss