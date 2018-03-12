Ant & Dec have whipped up some controversy this week after a segment mentioning Northern Ireland on their Saturday Night Take-Away show.

It all came about when the duo introduced the segment ‘Sofa Watch: Battle of Britain’.

After revealing the title, Dec pauses to ask what about Northern Ireland:

“Can I just stop you there for a second? I’ve just been thinking about this, what about Northern Ireland? Northern Ireland is not actually part of Great Britain but we still want Northern Ireland to be part of Sofa Watch.”

The comment struck a nerve with some people on social media.

However, some people took a more measured response.

Actually, Dec’s comment was correct. Great Britain refers to the island of Britain – England, Scotland and Wales – whereas the United Kingdom encompasses both Britain and Northern Ireland.

Some have pointed to the UK passport as an example, which reads ‘The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

So…just a storm in a teacup, really.

