Labour Senator Aodhan O’Riordain has apologised for comments he made about the Belfast rape trial.

Jackson’s lawyers, KRW Law, had issued an intention to sue Mr O’Riordain for defamation.

Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blaine McIlroy and Rory Harrison were acquitted of all charges following an allegation by a Belfast woman that she had been raped at Mr Jackson’s home.

The ruling drew a massive amount of commentary online, including a tweet from Senator Aodhan O’Riordain which Mr Jackson and his legal team judged to be defamatory.

Mr Jackson’s lawyers issued a notice of intention to sue Mr O’Riordain.

This morning the Senator apologised for his tweet.

He said it was not designed to suggest that Mr Jackson or any of the other accused men were guilty, or that the jury got it wrong.

He apologised for any suggestion to the contrary and said he accepts he was not privy to all the evidence put before the jury during the trial.

His statement this morning read: “My tweet of 28 March concerning the Belfast rape trial was not designed or intended to suggest that either Paddy Jackson or any of the other accused men were guilty or that the jury got it wrong.

“I apologise for any suggestion to the contrary. I accept that I was not privy to all the evidence put before the jury during the trial.”

“I will not be making any further comment.”

