Appeal for information on man missing from Dublin since 2014

Crimestoppers and the gardaí have launched an appeal for information about a man missing for four years.

Konrad Misiak was reported missing by his housemates to Finglas Garda Station on Tuesday, March 25, 2014.

Originally from Poland, Konrad was living in the Finglas area, Dublin 11.

In spite of intensive efforts to locate him, Konrad has not been seen since.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Polish community, to come forward with any information relating to Konrad’s disappearance.

“Konrad has been missing for almost four years now, he lived in the Finglas area, and had been resident in Ireland for approximately seven years,” said Detective Inspector Des McTiernan of Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“Prior to his disappearance, Konrad Misiak may have travelled to Courtown, County Wexford, however, this is unconfirmed.

“Konrad was described by his housemates as approximately 157cm in height, of slight build with brown fair hair and wore glasses. When last seen, he was described as wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket.

“We are appealing to the public, and in particular members of Dublin’s Polish community, to come forward with any information about Konrad’s disappearance or current whereabouts.”

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.”

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

“Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details,” said Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton.

“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

