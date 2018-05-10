Apple is to scrap plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry, County Galway.

The project – which was set to create hundreds of jobs – has faced lengthy legal efforts to block it on environmental grounds.

The tech giant says delays in the approval process has forced it to make other plans – and it will not be able to move forward with the data centre.

Paul Keane from the group ‘Athenry for Apple’ says they’ve ‘lost a billion-dollar investment and many hundreds of jobs that would be related to the development of the site and the supply into the site. It’s an absolute hammer blow.

IMAGE: An artists’ impression of the now-scrapped data centre.

