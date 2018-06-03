Yes, you read that headline right. No clickbait here, this is 110% happening-the Almighty Father Ted is getting a musical adaption.

Whether you watched the original series or were a little late to the (tea) party that is “Father Ted”, most can agree it was a show that had its moments.

“Father Ted” creator Graham Linehan announced on Twitter yesterday that Craggy Island’s premiere priest will be coming back for one last time in musical form.

‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written. I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) June 2, 2018

Lenehan told the BBC that the musical focuses on Ted’s aspiration to take over as the pontiff in the Vatican, taking inspiration from the rise of Trump, saying that “maybe Ted has a chance”. (Just imagine the havoc that could ensue!)

While the shoes of the late Dermot Morgan will be ecumenically difficult to fill, it seems that the world is ready to return to the world of Father Ted Crilly once more.

Are you excited about the new "Father Ted" musical? Ah g'wan, g'wan, g'wan

Down with that sort of thing

