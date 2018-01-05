An Athlone man has been arrested after allegedly threatening Gardaí with two knifes and assaulting a woman last night.

At about 1.20am, officers were attending a call in the Willow Park when the 21-year-old allegedly threatened the officers with a knife before they withdrew for their own safety.

A short time later, it is claimed he assaulted a woman in the estate and escaped in a car at speed.

Gardaí pursued him and the assailant’s vehicle eventually broke down on the M6, going eastbound.

He again allegedly threatened officers with a knife, but was later subdued after more Gardaí were called to the scene.

He is currently being detained in Athlone Garda Station.

