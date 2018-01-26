Austrian police find body of missing Irish man in Vienna

Police in Austria have found the body of a young Meath man who had been missing for a week.

Ross Hanlon (21) from Athboy was last seen in Vienna around 2am on Friday morning last week.

He had travelled there on a trip with some college friends, but became separated from the group during a night out.

A television appeal was screened in the Austrian capital last weekend in an effort to find Ross, while a picture of him was circulated on Facebook.

However, searchers found his body in the Danube canal at around 5pm this evening.

His brother Craig thanked people in a Facebook post.

His post read: “We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves. We all love you so much and we will see you soon. Stay strong brother.”

